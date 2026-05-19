U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler, 92nd Air Refueling Wing public affairs journeyman, takes a photo of a simulated body part pointed out by U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholle Chew, 97th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2026. Realistic training scenarios ensure personnel are prepared to respond swiftly and efficiently to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:11
|Photo ID:
|9699365
|VIRIN:
|260520-F-QA066-1022
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026 [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Gabriel Conley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.