Fairchild AFB conducts major accident response exercise ahead of SkyFest 2026

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U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Emilee Seiler, 92nd Air Refueling Wing public affairs journeyman, takes a photo of a simulated body part pointed out by U.S. Air Force Capt. Nicholle Chew, 97th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, during a major accident response exercise at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 20, 2026. Realistic training scenarios ensure personnel are prepared to respond swiftly and efficiently to real-world emergencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gabriel Conley)