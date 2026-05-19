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    Proud New American: Spc. Edna Carrena Shares Her Journey To U.S. Citizenship Through Military Service [Image 2 of 2]

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    Proud New American: Spc. Edna Carrena Shares Her Journey To U.S. Citizenship Through Military Service

    SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Illinois National Guard Public Affairs

    Spc. Edna Carreno is a Soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard’s 1244th Transportation Company, 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade. In her civilian life, she is in hospitality management as a hotel supervisor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations and is considering enrollment in the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 20:12
    Photo ID: 9699368
    VIRIN: 260521-D-A3519-9316
    Resolution: 887x1135
    Size: 250.71 KB
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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