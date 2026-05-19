Courtesy Photo | Spc. Edna Carreno is a Soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard’s 1244th...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Spc. Edna Carreno is a Soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard’s 1244th Transportation Company, 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade. In her civilian life, she is in hospitality management as a hotel supervisor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations and is considering enrollment in the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School. see less | View Image Page

Proud New American: Spc. Edna Carrena Shares Her Journey To U.S. Citizenship Through Military Service Your browser does not support the audio element.

I am Spc. Edna Carreno, and I am originally from Colombia. Moving to the United States was a major change in my life, and like many immigrants, I came looking for better opportunities, stability, and a future where I could continue growing personally and professionally.

In my civilian job, I have learned the importance of responsibility, teamwork, and leadership. At the same time, I wanted to challenge myself, serve my community, and become part of something bigger than myself. That is when I first learned about the National Guard. I heard about it through people who shared their experiences and the opportunities it offered, including education benefits, personal growth, and the chance to serve the country.

Joining the National Guard became one of the most important decisions of my life. It pushed me outside of my comfort zone and taught me discipline, resilience, and confidence. Through training and service, I discovered strengths in myself that I did not know I had. The experience helped me grow not only as a Soldier, but also as a person.

One of the greatest impacts the National Guard had on my life was helping me through the process of becoming a United States Citizen. The process was smooth and I received support the entire way, from my recruiter, who always believed in me, to my drill sergeants, who pushed me and stayed aware of my naturalization process during Basic Training. Their guidance and encouragement made a huge difference and helped me feel supported throughout the journey.

One of the most unforgettable moments of my life happened one day before graduating from Basic Training, when I officially became a United States Citizen. My battalion organized a naturalization ceremony for all the Soldiers who were becoming Citizens that day. It was an emotional and very special experience because one day we became American Citizens, and the next day we graduated as American Soldiers. That moment represented sacrifice, hard work, commitment, and pride.

Looking back, joining the National Guard changed my life completely. It opened doors, gave me purpose, and helped me build a future that once felt far away. Today, I am proud of my journey, proud to serve, proud to call the United States my home, and proud to be an American Soldier.

(Spc. Edna Carreno is a Soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard’s North Riverside-based 1244th Transportation Company, 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade. In her civilian life, she is in hospitality management as a hotel supervisor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations and is considering enrollment in the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School.)