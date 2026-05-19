Spc. Edna Carreno is a Soldier in the Illinois Army National Guard’s 1244th Transportation Company, 198th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 34th Division Sustainment Brigade. In her civilian life, she is in hospitality management as a hotel supervisor. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and International Relations and is considering enrollment in the Illinois Army National Guard Officer Candidate School.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 20:12
|Photo ID:
|9699363
|VIRIN:
|260521-D-A3519-4588
|Resolution:
|2277x3799
|Size:
|1.43 MB
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, US
|Hometown:
|NORTH RIVERSIDE, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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Proud New American: Spc. Edna Carrena Shares Her Journey To U.S. Citizenship Through Military Service
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