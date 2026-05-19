162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness

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U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Samuel Leiva, 162nd Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates parachute setup at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., May 1, 2026. The 162nd AFE flight secured two Navy-funded technician positions, facilitating parachute inspections for the Naval Air Station Fighter Weapons School program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)