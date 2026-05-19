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    162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness [Image 2 of 2]

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    162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness

    TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler 

    162nd Wing

    U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Samuel Leiva, 162nd Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, demonstrates parachute setup at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., May 1, 2026. The 162nd AFE flight secured two Navy-funded technician positions, facilitating parachute inspections for the Naval Air Station Fighter Weapons School program. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 13:55
    Photo ID: 9697926
    VIRIN: 260501-Z-VM870-3046
    Resolution: 7533x5024
    Size: 5.89 MB
    Location: TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness

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    162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Air National Guard

    TAGS

    AFE
    Arizona Air National Guard
    Aircrew Flight Equipment
    162 Wing
    Morris Air National Guard Base
    Air National Guard

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