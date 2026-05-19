162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness

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U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Fernanda Van Pratt, 162nd Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, stitches a parachute at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., May 1, 2026. During a major vertical inspection the 162nd AFE flight earned a top-tier rating, leading the inspector to share their modernized mobility deployment kits with Air National Guard units nationwide, enhancing mission adaptability across the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)