U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Fernanda Van Pratt, 162nd Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, stitches a parachute at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., May 1, 2026. During a major vertical inspection the 162nd AFE flight earned a top-tier rating, leading the inspector to share their modernized mobility deployment kits with Air National Guard units nationwide, enhancing mission adaptability across the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler)
|Date Taken:
|05.01.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 13:55
|Photo ID:
|9697921
|VIRIN:
|260501-Z-VM870-3018
|Resolution:
|7083x4724
|Size:
|5.86 MB
|Location:
|TUCSON INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR GUARD STATION, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness [Image 2 of 2], by TSgt Hampton Stramler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness
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