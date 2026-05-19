Photo By Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler | U.S. Air National Guard Tech. Sgt. Fernanda Van Pratt, 162nd Aircrew Flight Equipment noncommissioned officer in charge, stitches a parachute at Morris Air National Guard Base, Ariz., May 1, 2026. During a major vertical inspection the 162nd AFE flight earned a top-tier rating, leading the inspector to share their modernized mobility deployment kits with Air National Guard units nationwide, enhancing mission adaptability across the force. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Hampton Stramler) see less | View Image Page

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162nd Wing Aircrew Flight Equipment earns dual MAJCOM awards for sustaining combat readiness

MORRIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ariz. — The 162nd Wing’s Aircrew Flight Equipment flight recently earned two major command-level awards: the 2025 U.S. Air Force AFE Outstanding Air Reserve Component Program and the Fiscal Year 2025 Outstanding AFE Small Program.

Demonstrating exceptional efficiency and dedication, the multi-capable team completed more than 6,000 inspections during the award period, safeguarding flyers and more than 200 aircraft. Their rigorous safety and maintenance protocols directly enabled more than 9,600 sorties across eight F-16 Fighting Falcon squadrons, fueling the wing's premier international training mission.

The flight’s operational impact extended globally, bolstering coalition security and critical strategic alliances. The AFE team facilitated the first-in-country F-16 flights for Slovakia and Bulgaria and locked in Block 70 F-16 program training to secure long-term mission success for partner nations. Additionally, they orchestrated more than 300 training iterations.

Commitment to precision and pilot safety remained the foundation of their success. The flight quality assurance program completed nearly 3,000 inspections and corrected 60 major errors, safeguarding pilots from the 162nd Wing, allied nations, and joint units.

In a showcase of joint-force integration and modernization, the AFE team secured two Navy-funded technician billets. This partnership facilitated parachute inspections for the Naval Air Station Fallon Fighter Weapons School, boosting the flight's productivity.

The flight’s institutional innovations have also shaped the broader Air National Guard. During a major vertical inspection, the shop earned a top-tier rating for modernizing mobility deployment kits. Assessors recognized the modernized kits as a benchmark and shared the procedures with Guard units nationwide to improve operational adaptability across the force.

“Our team has consistently overcome every obstacle to ensure our aviators remain combat-ready,” said Master Sgt. Steven Gonzalez, 162nd AFE Quality Assurance non-commissioned officer in charge. “We’ve expertly balanced thousands of equipment inspections supporting critical home-station and global mission requirements, including live-fire missile launches that represent an evolutionary leap in combat capability.”

Through multinational partnership building, joint-force innovation, and a relentless dedication to pilot safety, the 162nd Wing AFE flight ensures the unit remains a premier hub for combat airpower.

Earning these dual honors highlights the flight's critical role in advancing Air National Guard objectives by maintaining a lethal, modernized and fully combat-ready force. From equipping domestic fighter squadrons to enabling international training, the accomplishments demonstrate that the 162nd AFE flight is always ready, always there to support mission objectives.