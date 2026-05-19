National Guard Day at Washington Nationals

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Imagery taken during National Guard Day celebrations held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia took part in pre-game activities as the National League Baseball’s Washington Nationals highlighted the Guard’s mission as the combat reserve of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and honored the 250th Birthday of the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)