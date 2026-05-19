Imagery taken during National Guard Day celebrations held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia took part in pre-game activities as the National League Baseball’s Washington Nationals highlighted the Guard’s mission as the combat reserve of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and honored the 250th Birthday of the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 11:09
|Photo ID:
|9697325
|VIRIN:
|260518-Z-FC129-4476
|Resolution:
|6048x4032
|Size:
|11.84 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, National Guard Day at Washington Nationals [Image 27 of 27], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.