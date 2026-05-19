(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals [Image 17 of 27]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals

    WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    Imagery taken during National Guard Day celebrations held at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., May 18, 2026. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia took part in pre-game activities as the National League Baseball’s Washington Nationals highlighted the Guard’s mission as the combat reserve of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force and honored the 250th Birthday of the United States. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 11:09
    Photo ID: 9697329
    VIRIN: 260518-Z-FC129-4543
    Resolution: 5900x4032
    Size: 6.73 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard Day at Washington Nationals [Image 27 of 27], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals
    National Guard Day at Washington Nationals

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Guard Day
    National Guard Day at Nationals Park
    National Guard Bureau
    NGB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery