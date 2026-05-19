Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)

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Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL); U.S. Army Maj. Adam Roberts, D.C. National Guard State Partnership Program director; and members of the D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment join Lt. Col. Yves Sanou, Lt. Col. Adama Sanou, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Bassinga, all of the Burkina Faso Armed Forces, during a Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) at the D.C. Armory, May 14–15, 2025. The SMEE provided a simulated environment for participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills in a collaborative, scenario-based setting. The visit also highlighted best practices, standard operating procedures, and examples of interagency coordination with civilian agencies and international partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)