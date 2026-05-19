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    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE) [Image 5 of 7]

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    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    Brig. Gen. Leland D. Blanchard II, Commanding General (Interim) of the D.C. National Guard; Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith, Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL); U.S. Army Maj. Adam Roberts, D.C. National Guard State Partnership Program director; and members of the D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment join Lt. Col. Yves Sanou, Lt. Col. Adama Sanou, and Lt. Col. Jonathan Bassinga, all of the Burkina Faso Armed Forces, during a Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Expert Exchange (SMEE) at the D.C. Armory, May 14–15, 2025. The SMEE provided a simulated environment for participants to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills in a collaborative, scenario-based setting. The visit also highlighted best practices, standard operating procedures, and examples of interagency coordination with civilian agencies and international partners. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 09:18
    Photo ID: 9697105
    VIRIN: 260515-F-PL327-6379
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 4.8 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE) [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt Arthur Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)
    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)
    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)
    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)
    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)
    Shock Trauma Engagement Subject Matter Exchange (SMEE)

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    State Partnership Program
    Burkina Faso
    D.C. National Guard
    D.C. Army National Guard Medical Detachment
    Shock Trauma Engagement

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