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    USAFMCOM team awarded for audit material weakness downgrade [Image 3 of 3]

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    USAFMCOM team awarded for audit material weakness downgrade

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2025

    Photo by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    From left to right, Cynthia Price, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Army Accounting and Audit Operations systems accountant; Tamika McMillan, USAFMCOM A3O accountant; Amanda McCoy, USAFMCOM A3O supervisory accountant; Shannon Tabbert, USAFMCOM A3O financial management analyst; and Esther Richard, USAFMCOM A3O accountant, pose for a photo while holding a financial management award from the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) for their contributions to financial integrity and audit results at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center Sept. 5, 2025. The team received the award for their efforts that supported the Army’s downgrade of its material weakness for Fund Balance with Treasury, the first material weakness to be downgraded in the Army’s General Fund. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 09:13
    Photo ID: 9697114
    VIRIN: 250905-A-IM476-1589
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 3.03 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    Treasury
    USAFMCOM
    Award
    FBwT
    Fund Balance

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