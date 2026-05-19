USAFMCOM team awarded for audit material weakness downgrade

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From left to right, Cynthia Price, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Army Accounting and Audit Operations systems accountant; Tamika McMillan, USAFMCOM A3O accountant; Amanda McCoy, USAFMCOM A3O supervisory accountant; Shannon Tabbert, USAFMCOM A3O financial management analyst; and Esther Richard, USAFMCOM A3O accountant, pose for a photo while holding a financial management award from the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) for their contributions to financial integrity and audit results at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center Sept. 5, 2025. The team received the award for their efforts that supported the Army’s downgrade of its material weakness for Fund Balance with Treasury, the first material weakness to be downgraded in the Army’s General Fund. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)