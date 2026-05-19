USAFMCOM team awarded for audit material weakness downgrade

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Amanda McCoy, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Army Accounting and Audit Operations supervisory accountant, left, works with Esther Richard, USAFMCOM A3O accountant, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center Sept. 5, 2025. McCoy and Richard were part of a five-person team who received a financial management award from the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) for their efforts that supported the Army’s downgrade of its material weakness for Fund Balance with Treasury, the first material weakness to be downgraded in the Army’s General Fund. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)