USAFMCOM team awarded for audit material weakness downgrade

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Shannon Tabbert, U.S. Army Financial Management Command Army Accounting and Audit Operations financial management analyst, left, works with Tamika McMillan, USAFMCOM A3O accountant, at the Maj. Gen. Emmett J. Bean Federal Center Sept. 5, 2025. Tabbert and McMillan were part of a five-person team who received a financial management award from the Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) for their efforts that supported the Army’s downgrade of its material weakness for Fund Balance with Treasury, the first material weakness to be downgraded in the Army’s General Fund. (U.S. Army photo by Mark R. W. Orders-Woempner)