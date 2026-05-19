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    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan [Image 17 of 19]

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    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan

    SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JAPAN

    05.20.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Taylor DiMartino 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15

    Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan Rear Adm. Ian Johnson gives remarks during the 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony, at Shimoda Park in Shimoda, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 06:27
    Photo ID: 9696911
    VIRIN: 260516-N-CL550-1353
    Resolution: 5127x7690
    Size: 12.03 MB
    Location: SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan [Image 19 of 19], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan

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    USS Howard (DDG 83)
    DESRON 15
    Black Ship Festival
    Shimoda
    Allies and Partners
    U.S. 7th Fleet

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