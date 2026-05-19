Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan and Navy Region Japan Rear Adm. Ian Johnson lays a wreath during the 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony, at Shimoda Park in Shimoda, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival commemorates the 1854 arrival of Commodore Matthew C. Perry and his “black ships” to Shimoda, and the subsequent signing of the Japan-U.S. Treaty of Peace and Amity marking the start of diplomacy and trade between both countries. U.S. 7th Fleet, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Taylor DiMartino)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 06:27
|Photo ID:
|9696894
|VIRIN:
|260516-N-CL550-1169
|Resolution:
|7548x5032
|Size:
|6.84 MB
|Location:
|SHIMODA, SHIZUOKA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Ambassador to Japan, Mayor of Newport, R.I., and U.S. military commanding officers participate in 87th annual Black Ship Festival Official Ceremony in Shimoda, Japan [Image 19 of 19], by CPO Taylor DiMartino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.