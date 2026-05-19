724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Walker Jean-Philippe, 724th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant, carries the 724th AMS guidon as he leads his squadron down the flight line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2026. Along with the guidon, members of the 724th AMS carried four MB-1 devices, signifying four members who lost their lives over the past year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)