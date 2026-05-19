U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Walker Jean-Philippe, 724th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant, carries the 724th AMS guidon as he leads his squadron down the flight line at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2026. Along with the guidon, members of the 724th AMS carried four MB-1 devices, signifying four members who lost their lives over the past year. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 06:26
|Photo ID:
|9696903
|VIRIN:
|260514-F-SQ839-6696
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|13.02 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.