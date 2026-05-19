724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 724th Air Mobility Squadron run in formation during their annual Port Dawg Memorial run at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2026. The annual Port Dawg memorial tradition started in 2013 when teammates decided to honor Tech. Sgt. Curtis E. Eccleston, a Port Dawg at Kadena Air Base, Japan, who tragically lost his life in 2011.(U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)