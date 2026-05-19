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    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run [Image 4 of 6]

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    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.14.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Walker Jean-Philippe, 724th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant (left) holds the squadron’s guidon as Master Sgt. Kenneth Baker, 724th AMS flight chief (right), reads comments during a Port Dawg memorial ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2026. The annual Port Dawg memorial tradition started in 2013 when teammates decided to honor Tech. Sgt. Curtis E. Eccleston, a Port Dawg at Kadena Air Base, Japan, who tragically lost his life in 2011. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 06:26
    Photo ID: 9696899
    VIRIN: 260514-F-SQ839-7793
    Resolution: 7333x4889
    Size: 10.1 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run
    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run
    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run
    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run
    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run
    724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run

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    air mobility
    port dawg
    memorial 724

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