724 AMS remembers fallen comrades in Port Dawg Memorial Run

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U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Walker Jean-Philippe, 724th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant (left) holds the squadron’s guidon as Master Sgt. Kenneth Baker, 724th AMS flight chief (right), reads comments during a Port Dawg memorial ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 15, 2026. The annual Port Dawg memorial tradition started in 2013 when teammates decided to honor Tech. Sgt. Curtis E. Eccleston, a Port Dawg at Kadena Air Base, Japan, who tragically lost his life in 2011. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)