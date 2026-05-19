GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability

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An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 Pacific Time, May 20, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)