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    GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability [Image 3 of 5]

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    GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2026

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller 

    Space Launch Delta 30   

    An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 Pacific Time, May 20, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective. (U.S. Space Force photo by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 04:44
    Photo ID: 9696869
    VIRIN: 260520-X-VF463-1002
    Resolution: 7185x4790
    Size: 3.93 MB
    Location: VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Andrew Taller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability
    GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability
    GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability
    GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability
    GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability

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