An unarmed Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile launches during an operational test at 12:01 Pacific Time, May 20, 2026, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. ICBM test launches help ensure the U.S. ICBM fleet is ready, reliable and effective. (U.S. Space Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Draeke Layman)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 04:44
|Photo ID:
|9696860
|VIRIN:
|260520-X-PR456-1001
|Resolution:
|4050x2893
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, GT 256: ICBM Test Launch Verifies System Reliability [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Draeke Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.