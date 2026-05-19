3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines

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From left, U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hutson, the oncoming command senior enlisted leader and 1st Sgt. Christopher Lee, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader, both assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, talk with a Philippine Marine assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, after a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 17, 2026. The passing of the ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority and responsibility from 1st Sgt. Christopher Lee, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader, to Sgt. Maj. Christian Hutson, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of 3rd LCT. Lee is a native of Hawaii and Hutson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)