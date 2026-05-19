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    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines [Image 8 of 20]

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    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines

    CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna 

    3d Marine Division     

    Lt. Col. Timothy Love, battalion commander, center, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hutson, the incoming command senior enlisted leader, both assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pass the sword of office during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 17, 2026. The passing of the sword during the ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority and responsibility from 1st Sgt. Christopher Lee, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader, to Sgt. Maj. Christian Hutson, the oncoming command senior enlisted leader of 3rd LCT. Love is a native of Maryland and Hutson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 03:11
    Photo ID: 9696776
    VIRIN: 260517-M-DT244-1100
    Resolution: 8048x5368
    Size: 2.59 MB
    Location: CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Iyer Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines
    3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines

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