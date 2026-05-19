3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines

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Lt. Col. Timothy Love, battalion commander, center, and Sgt. Maj. Christopher Hutson, the incoming command senior enlisted leader, both assigned to 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, pass the sword of office during a relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 17, 2026. The passing of the sword during the ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority and responsibility from 1st Sgt. Christopher Lee, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader, to Sgt. Maj. Christian Hutson, the oncoming command senior enlisted leader of 3rd LCT. Love is a native of Maryland and Hutson is a native of New York. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)