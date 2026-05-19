3rd LCT Holds Relief and Appointment Ceremony while deployed to the Philippines

Philippine Marines assigned to 4th Marine Brigade, stand at attention duringa relief and appointment ceremony at Camp Cape Bojeador, Philippines, May 17, 2026. The passing of the sword during the ceremony symbolized the transfer of authority and responsibility from 1st Sgt. Christopher Lee, the outgoing command senior enlisted leader, to Sgt. Maj. Christian Hutson, the incoming command senior enlisted leader of 3rd LCT. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Iyer Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.20.2026 03:12
|Photo ID:
|9696773
|VIRIN:
|260517-M-DT244-1045
|Resolution:
|8192x5464
|Size:
|4.43 MB
|Location:
|CAMP CAPE BOJEADOR, PH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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