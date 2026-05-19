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    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week [Image 6 of 7]

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    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Theoplis Stewart II 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    CLEVELAND (May 15, 2026) – Command Master Chief Randy Castillo, assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31), speaks with family members following his promotion ceremony aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 2026. Castillo’s promotion ceremony highlighted the family support and sacrifices behind his Navy service during Cleveland’s commissioning week. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.20.2026 00:23
    Photo ID: 9696646
    VIRIN: 260515-N-UP745-1030
    Resolution: 5869x3913
    Size: 4.48 MB
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week
    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week
    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week
    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week
    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week
    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week
    Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week

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    TAGS

    Commissioning Ceremony
    Surface Warriors
    Sailors
    Award Ceremony
    Cleveland
    USS Cleveland (LCS 31)

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