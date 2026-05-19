Future USS Cleveland command master chief promoted during commissioning week

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CLEVELAND (May 15, 2026) – Command Master Chief Randy Castillo, assigned to the future USS Cleveland (LCS 31), attends his promotion ceremony aboard the ship in Cleveland, Ohio, May 15, 2026. The ceremony was held during commissioning week, one day before Cleveland was commissioned in its namesake city. Cleveland is the fourth warship to be named after Ohio’s second largest city and is the 16th and final Freedom-variant littoral combat ship to be built and commissioned in the U.S. Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Theoplis Stewart)