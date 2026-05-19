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U.S. Army Sgt. Tristan Heil, left, a combat medic specialist assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, Alaska Army National Guard, reports in during the drill portion of the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2026. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by David Bedard)