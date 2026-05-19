U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Andrina Czlapinski, foreground, a unit supply specialist assigned to Joint Force Headquarters, Alaska Army National Guard, leads a small formation drill while while participating in the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2026. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by David Bedard)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 22:05
|Photo ID:
|9696569
|VIRIN:
|260519-Z-ZY202-1021
|Resolution:
|5384x3589
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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