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    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 2 of 7]

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    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    U.S. Army Spc. Emmanuel Mast, far left, an infantryman assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment, leads a small formation drill while while participating in the Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 19, 2026. Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality over a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by David Bedard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 22:05
    Photo ID: 9696565
    VIRIN: 260519-Z-ZY202-1013
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026 [Image 7 of 7], by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026
    Alaska State Best Warrior Competition 2026

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