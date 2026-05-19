260511-N-NA545-1457
A U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 141 (VAQ-141), attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5), conducts field carrier landing practice (FCLP)
at Iwo To, Japan, May 11, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in
support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9696468
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-NA545-1457
|Resolution:
|7667x5112
|Size:
|2.47 MB
|Location:
|IWO TO, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, FCLP Held at Iwo To [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.