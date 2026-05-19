FCLP Held at Iwo To

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260511-N-NA545-1038

Japanese distinguished visitors photograph a U.S. Navy EA-18G Growler assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5) during

a field carrier landing practice (FCLP) at Iwo To, Japan, May 11, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier

operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in support of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd

Class Dyxan K. Williams)