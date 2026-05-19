260511-N-NA545-1096
A U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5), conducts field carrier landing practice (FCLP) at Iwo
To, Japan, May 11, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in support
of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 20:45
|Photo ID:
|9696465
|VIRIN:
|260511-N-NA545-1096
|Resolution:
|7724x5150
|Size:
|2.67 MB
|Location:
|IWO TO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, FCLP Held at Iwo To [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.