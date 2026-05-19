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    FCLP Held at Iwo To [Image 2 of 6]

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    FCLP Held at Iwo To

    IWO TO, JAPAN

    05.10.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dyxan Williams 

    Commander, Naval Forces Japan

    260511-N-NA545-1096
    A U.S. Navy F-35C Lightning II assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, attached to Carrier Air Wing Five (CVW-5), conducts field carrier landing practice (FCLP) at Iwo
    To, Japan, May 11, 2026. FCLP is a required flight training for pilot qualification and proficiency before aircraft carrier operations, ensuring warfighting readiness in support
    of regional security and stability in the U.S. Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dyxan K. Williams)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 20:45
    Photo ID: 9696465
    VIRIN: 260511-N-NA545-1096
    Resolution: 7724x5150
    Size: 2.67 MB
    Location: IWO TO, JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

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    This work, FCLP Held at Iwo To [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Dyxan Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    FCLP
    CNFJ

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