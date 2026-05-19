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    Vegetative Debris Removal Moving Foward [Image 19 of 19]

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    Vegetative Debris Removal Moving Foward

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    05.16.2026

    Photo by Christopher Rosario 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Pacific Ocean Division

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear vegetative debris near the Last Japanese Command Post in Pidos Kahalo, Saipan, May 16, 2026, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations are ongoing to help reduce hazards, restore access and support community recovery efforts across the island. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 20:36
    Photo ID: 9696463
    VIRIN: 260516-A-ZT698-1153
    Resolution: 6960x4640
    Size: 16.17 MB
    Location: SAIPAN, MP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Vegetative Debris Removal Moving Foward [Image 19 of 19], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Vegetative Debris Removal Moving Foward

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    TAGS

    Honolulu District
    USACE
    Super Typhoon Sinlaku

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