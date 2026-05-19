U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear vegetative debris near the Last Japanese Command Post in Pidos Kahalo, Saipan, May 16, 2026, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations are ongoing to help reduce hazards, restore access and support community recovery efforts across the island. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 20:36
|Photo ID:
|9696462
|VIRIN:
|260516-A-ZT698-1152
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|8.2 MB
|Location:
|SAIPAN, MP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Vegetative Debris Removal Moving Foward [Image 19 of 19], by Christopher Rosario, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.