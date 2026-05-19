Vegetative Debris Removal Moving Foward

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U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors clear vegetative debris near the Last Japanese Command Post in Pidos Kahalo, Saipan, May 16, 2026, following Super Typhoon Sinlaku. Debris removal operations are ongoing to help reduce hazards, restore access and support community recovery efforts across the island. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo by Christopher Rosario)