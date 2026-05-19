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    USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy [Image 4 of 5]

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    USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    260513-N-Z0368-006 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 13, 2026) - U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), left, and Rita Sanders, Nebraska senator and a Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) member, honor the flag during an Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 13, 2026. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC, a group of Omaha-based civic leaders, has bestowed the trophy since 1971 upon elite units in recognition of exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:54
    Photo ID: 9695486
    VIRIN: 260513-N-ZO368-9065
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.42 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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