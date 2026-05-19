USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy

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260513-N-Z0368-006 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 13, 2026) - U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), left, and Rita Sanders, Nebraska senator and a Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) member, honor the flag during an Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 13, 2026. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC, a group of Omaha-based civic leaders, has bestowed the trophy since 1971 upon elite units in recognition of exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)