260513-N-Z0368-006 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 13, 2026) - U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), left, and Rita Sanders, Nebraska senator and a Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) member, honor the flag during an Omaha Trophy presentation ceremony for the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 13, 2026. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC, a group of Omaha-based civic leaders, has bestowed the trophy since 1971 upon elite units in recognition of exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 14:54
|Photo ID:
|9695486
|VIRIN:
|260513-N-ZO368-9065
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|8.42 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy
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