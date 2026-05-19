USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy

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260513-N-Z0368-013 KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 13, 2026) – Rear Adm. Bob Wirth, commander, Submarine Group 10, left, U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), Cmdr. Patrick Bray and Cmdr. Matthew Ryan, commanding officers of the Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738), and Rita Sanders, Nebraska senator and a Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) member, pose with Maryland Sailors and the 2025 Omaha Trophy at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 13, 2026. The Omaha Trophy is awarded annually to units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC, a group of Omaha-based civic leaders, has bestowed the trophy since 1971 upon elite units in recognition of exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston)