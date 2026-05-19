USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy

U.S. Navy Adm. Rich Correll, commander, U.S. Strategic Command (USSTRATCOM), and Rita Sanders, Nebraska Senator and Strategic Command Consultation Committee (SCCC) member, presented the SCCC’s 2025 Omaha Trophy to the crews of the Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine USS Maryland (SSBN 738) at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, May 13, 2025.



USSTRATCOM awards the Omaha Trophy annually to military units demonstrating the highest performance standards in USSTRATCOM's mission areas. The SCCC is a group of Omaha-based civic leaders focused on supporting USSTRATCOM’s mission and personnel. Since 1971, the committee has bestowed the annual Omaha Trophy upon elite units across four categories in recognition of their exceptional contributions to strategic deterrence.



"Today we celebrate excellence in the ballistic submarine force," said Rita Sanders, Nebraska senator and SCCC member. "Our submarine force executes a mission where there is no margin for error. Both crews of USS Maryland have proven that they’re the absolute best at what they do.”



Sanders also thanked the families who support Sailors while they answer the nation's call.



“I also want to take a moment to recognize the families who support you while deployed,” Sanders said. “We know it is the families who hold the line at home. Please pass along our continuous gratitude for the strength they provide to make this mission possible. This trophy honors their dedication just as much as the Sailors’.”



Prior to earning the Omaha Trophy, both crews were awarded the Battle "E" Award for 2025 by Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (COMSUBLANT). This award recognizes the overall readiness of the crews to execute their combat missions.



Ohio-class submarines have two crews, typically called Blue and Gold, to maximize strategic availability and readiness. This system allows one crew to be at sea on patrol while the other is at homeport for training and maintenance, ensuring the submarine is always available for strategic deterrence missions.

Cmdr. Patrick Bray and Cmdr. Matthew Ryan, commanding officers of USS Maryland, accepted the award on behalf of both crews.



“It is an honor to receive this award,” Bray said. “I’m humbled by your dedication and exceptional devotion to excellence.”



Ryan, Gold Crew commanding officer, emphasized the importance of the ship's Sailors.



“This is a direct reflection of your grit, hard work, and technical mastery,” Ryan said. “We didn’t just meet the standard; we set it. Well done, team.”



During his remarks, Correll reiterated the importance of the submarine force in strategic deterrence and maintaining operational readiness.



"The strategic deterrence mission demands perfection, and the crews of USS Maryland have delivered exactly that,” Correll said. “Earning the 2025 Omaha Trophy is a direct reflection of their warrior ethos, tireless dedication, constant vigilance, and absolute readiness. They represent the very best of U.S. Strategic Command. It is a privilege to present this award to these exceptional silent service warriors. Well done, Maryland.”



On June 20, 1992, USS Maryland arrived at Kings Bay, marking the beginning of Trident operations in the Atlantic Fleet.



Submarine Group Ten is the nation’s preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all East Coast Ohio-class submarines.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group Ten, visit www.csp.navy.mil/csg10 or www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.13.2026 Date Posted: 05.19.2026 14:54 Story ID: 565681 Location: KINGS BAY, GEORGIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Maryland Crews Awarded 2025 Omaha Trophy, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.