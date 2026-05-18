French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek O’Malley, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, exchange gifts with French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Marc Le Bouil, Air Defense and Air Operations Command commander, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 12, 2026. The visit highlighted the continued security cooperation between Air Forces Central and regional and Coalition nations to deter and defeat regional aggressors and global competitors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)