French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek O’Malley, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, and French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Marc Le Bouil, Air Defense and Air Operations Command commander, pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 12, 2026. Le Bouil visted French Coalition forces who serve as an operational bridge to integrate and synchronize day-to-day combined air and space operations throughout the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, which is a 21-nation region stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)