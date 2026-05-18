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    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT [Image 2 of 3]

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    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek O’Malley, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, and French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Marc Le Bouil, Air Defense and Air Operations Command commander, pose for a photo at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 12, 2026. Le Bouil visted French Coalition forces who serve as an operational bridge to integrate and synchronize day-to-day combined air and space operations throughout the U.S. Central Command Area of Responsibility, which is a 21-nation region stretching from Northeast Africa across the Middle East to Central and South Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:10
    Photo ID: 9693960
    VIRIN: 260512-F-OS776-1008
    Resolution: 2890x1983
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT
    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT
    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT

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