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    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT [Image 1 of 3]

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    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek O’Malley, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, greets French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Marc Le Bouil, Air Defense and Air Operations Command commander, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 12, 2026. General Le Bouil oversees air operations in France and abroad, including interoperability missions in the Indo-Pacific region and air defense operations in the Middle East and on Europe’s eastern flank. He is also responsible for guaranteeing the sovereignty of French airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 10:10
    Photo ID: 9693948
    VIRIN: 260512-F-OS776-1004
    Resolution: 2545x1958
    Size: 1.12 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT
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    French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT

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