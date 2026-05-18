French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Le Bouil visits AFCENT

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U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Derek O’Malley, 9th Air Force (Air Forces Central) deputy commander, greets French Air and Space Force Lt. Gen. Marc Le Bouil, Air Defense and Air Operations Command commander, at Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, May 12, 2026. General Le Bouil oversees air operations in France and abroad, including interoperability missions in the Indo-Pacific region and air defense operations in the Middle East and on Europe’s eastern flank. He is also responsible for guaranteeing the sovereignty of French airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)