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    19DEC25 Awards Ceremony [Image 3 of 38]

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    19DEC25 Awards Ceremony

    SIGONELLA, ITALY

    12.18.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class CARLOS VILLEGASMEJIA 

    USNMRTC Sigonella/USNH Sigonella/USNMRTU Bahrain/USNMRTC Sigonella Detachment Souda Bay

    Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Sigonella, presented awards to Sailors and civilian staff during the command's monthly award ceremony recognizing their outstanding achievements. The event highlighted the dedication, professionalism, and contributions of both active-duty and civilian personnel in support of the command’s mission.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.18.2025
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 08:51
    Photo ID: 9693582
    VIRIN: 251219-N-FH714-1599
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 685.14 KB
    Location: SIGONELLA, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, 19DEC25 Awards Ceremony [Image 38 of 38], by PO1 CARLOS VILLEGASMEJIA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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