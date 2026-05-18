Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Sigonella, presented awards to Sailors and civilian staff during the command's monthly award ceremony recognizing their outstanding achievements. The event highlighted the dedication, professionalism, and contributions of both active-duty and civilian personnel in support of the command’s mission.
|Date Taken:
|12.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 08:50
|Photo ID:
|9693509
|VIRIN:
|251219-N-FH714-2495
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|659.58 KB
|Location:
|SIGONELLA, IT
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 19DEC25 Awards Ceremony [Image 38 of 38], by PO1 CARLOS VILLEGASMEJIA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.