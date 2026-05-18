19DEC25 Awards Ceremony

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Capt. TaRail A. Vernon, Commanding Officer of U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (USNMRTC) Sigonella, presented awards to Sailors and civilian staff during the command's monthly award ceremony recognizing their outstanding achievements. The event highlighted the dedication, professionalism, and contributions of both active-duty and civilian personnel in support of the command’s mission.