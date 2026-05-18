(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.15.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Children take a photo in a tactical vehicle next to a U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey static display assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:30
    Photo ID: 9693006
    VIRIN: 260516-F-MU566-1150
    Resolution: 5395x3908
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival
    From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CV-22, OSPREY, Demonstration, USAF, Japanese-American Friendship

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery