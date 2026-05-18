From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival

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A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing conducts an aerial demonstration during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)