A U.S. Air Force CV-22 Osprey assigned to the 353rd Special Operations Wing conducts an aerial demonstration during Japanese-American Friendship Festival 2026 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 16, 2026. The festival gives Japanese community members a chance to come onto Yokota to see static aircraft, witness military demonstrations, learn about the capabilities and training done at Yokota and to meet with the U.S. and Japan Self-Defense Force members who work and live on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kayla Karelas)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:30
|Photo ID:
|9693002
|VIRIN:
|260516-F-MU566-1015
|Resolution:
|4671x3101
|Size:
|1.34 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From Festival to Friendship: Celebrating Collaboration at the 2026 Japanese-American Friendship Festival [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Kayla Karelas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.