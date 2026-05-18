Good Neighbor Awards

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Good Neighbor Award recipients attend a reception at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys in South Korea, May 19, 2026. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes stronger relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and the continued efforts to reinforce the steadfast ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by SSG James Hobbs)