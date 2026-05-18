Good Neighbor Awards 2025

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, deputy commander of United States Forces Korea, poses with the Good Neighbor Awards recipients at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys in South Korea, May 19, 2026. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes stronger relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and the continued efforts to reinforce the steadfast ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by SSG James Hobbs)