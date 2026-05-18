U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, deputy commander of United States Forces Korea, poses with the Good Neighbor Awards recipients at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys in South Korea, May 19, 2026. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes stronger relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and the continued efforts to reinforce the steadfast ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by SSG James Hobbs)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9692992
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-XO554-1002
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|12.2 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Good Neighbor Awards 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.