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    Good Neighbor Awards 2025 [Image 2 of 5]

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    Good Neighbor Awards 2025

    GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. James Hobbs 

    U.S. Forces Korea

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David R. Iverson, deputy commander of United States Forces Korea, poses with the Good Neighbor Awards recipients at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys in South Korea, May 19, 2026. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes stronger relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and the continued efforts to reinforce the steadfast ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by SSG James Hobbs)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 05.19.2026 02:19
    Photo ID: 9692992
    VIRIN: 260519-A-XO554-1002
    Resolution: 8688x5792
    Size: 12.2 MB
    Location: GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Good Neighbor Awards 2025 [Image 5 of 5], by SSG James Hobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CFC
    UNC
    USFK
    Camp Humphreys

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