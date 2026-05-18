Good Neighbor Awards 2025

United States Forces Korea hosts the 2025 Good Neighbor Awards at the Morning Calm Center on Camp Humphreys in South Korea, May 19, 2026. The Good Neighbor Program is a community relations initiative that promotes stronger relationships between the U.S. and Korean communities, cultural awareness and the continued efforts to reinforce the steadfast ROK-U.S. Alliance. (U.S. Army photo by SSG James Hobbs)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|05.19.2026 02:19
|Photo ID:
|9692994
|VIRIN:
|260519-A-XO554-1003
|Resolution:
|8688x5792
|Size:
|6.16 MB
|Location:
|GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
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